Kareena Kapoor’s team urges patience for official announcement on ‘Toxic’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a beloved figure in Bollywood, often captivates fans with her on-screen presence, leaving them eagerly anticipating her next project. Recent speculation suggested the involvement of Kareena in Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic,’ featuring ‘KGF’ star Yash, but no official announcement had been made.

Addressing the rumors, Kareena’s team released a statement, urging the media to avoid premature conjecture about her upcoming project. The statement acknowledged the excitement surrounding Kareena’s next film, emphasizing the team’s anticipation for an official announcement. The statement from Team Kareena Kapoor Khan read, “There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film. While we understand the excitement and anticipation, we request the media to refrain from discussing Kareena Kapoor about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon, and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Following the tremendous success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ actor Yash unveiled the title of his next film through a special teaser video posted on Instagram. The film, titled ‘Toxic’ and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Positioned as an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, ‘Toxic’ generated enthusiasm among fans, as evidenced by the influx of red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, her upcoming projects, not counting ‘Toxic’, include ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, she is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)