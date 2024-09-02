Panchayat season 4 release date: Here’s when it hits the screen

Exciting news for fans of the hit series Panchayat: the show is set to continue its successful run with not just one, but two more seasons on the way. Following the thrilling conclusion of Season 3, director Deepak Kumar Mishra has confirmed that production for Panchayat Season 4 has already begun, with a release slated for 2026.

But that’s not all—Mishra also announced that a fifth season is in the works, promising even more of the charming and engaging storytelling that fans have come to love.

The show, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, features a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Set in the quaint village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat follows the life of an urban engineering graduate who finds himself navigating the complexities of rural governance as the secretary of a local Gram panchayat.

With the previous seasons being released in 2020, 2022, and 2024, it’s expected that Panchayat Season 4 will maintain the series’ two-year release pattern. This means viewers can look forward to new episodes around the same time in 2026.

The show has captivated audiences with its blend of humor and heart, exploring the contrast between modern urban life and traditional village customs through its relatable and endearing characters. As the story continues, fans are eager to see how the protagonist’s journey unfolds and how the dynamics in Phulera will evolve.

Stay tuned for more updates as Panchayat continues to bring laughter and insight into rural life with its upcoming seasons.