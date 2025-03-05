Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweet birthday wish for ‘best boy’ Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood’s beloved actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts as Ibrahim Ali Khan steps into the spotlight with his debut film ‘Nadaaniyan’.

The young star, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is gearing up to make his first on-screen appearance in the Netflix romantic drama, releasing on March 7, 2025.

Celebrating Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday, Kareena shared a warm Instagram post. She called him the “best boy” and expressed her excitement to see him shine.

“Happy Birthday to the best boy. Can’t wait to see you on the silver screen,” she wrote alongside a picture of the debutant.

Ibrahim, younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan, plays Arjun Mehta in the film. He is a charming yet conflicted character navigating an unexpected romance. Starring opposite him is Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who plays Pia Jai Singh.

The film’s storyline follows two people from completely different worlds brought together by fate, exploring love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Nadaaniyan’ promises a blend of romance, humour, and heartfelt emotions. The supporting cast includes familiar faces like Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

With the trailer already creating buzz, Ibrahim’s debut is one of the most talked-about launches in recent times.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer — ‘Nadaaniyan’ streams exclusively on Netflix from March 7, 2025.