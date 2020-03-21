Karisma Kapoor’s debut show Mentalhood was finally released on March 11, 2020. The latest show of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 evidently highlights what a fun adventurous ride it is for being a mom in this modern world. The makers recently released a sweet video on how Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the sets of Mentalhood and has all hearts for her sister’s digital debut with Mentalhood, Karisma Kapoor lays the character of Meira in the series.

The video also highlights some fun laughter and the happy environment it had while making this fun adventurous series.

The makers shared on their social media saying, “#Bebo is all hearts for #Lolo’s comeback on #Mentalhood, are you too? 😍#Mentalhood, streaming now on #ALTBalaji.”

Truly, this series has gripped all the attention of the audience and has kept them entertained with real-life instances we can all relate to.

Mentalhood has received phenomenal reviews all across and is loved by every viewer and has made it to the list of the must-watch series.