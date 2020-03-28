Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing her bit to spread awareness and encourage people to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. From sharing pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to dropping a glimpse of chilling at home, Kareena is making the best use of her newly made Instagram account.

On Friday, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared one of her unseen pictures with an inspiring message for all her fans amidst the negative atmosphere due to the virus. Seeing her picture, one can think of a Wonder Woman. The unseen photo is from a shoot.

In the photo, Kareena’s shot has been captured from behind and she is seen staring into the mirror. Along with the mirror, there are several lights. Using the lights as a metaphor, Kareena captioned the photo and sent out a message to her fans that we will be able to get through these testing times. She is seen sporting a blue body con dress in the stunning yet unseen photo.

Kareena’s pose in the photo reminded us of Gal Gadot from Wonder Woman and her inspiring caption came as a much-needed kick of positivity amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She wrote, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within… Stay strong.. We can and we will (sic).”

Interestingly, Kareena also follows Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot on Instagram and it looks like the diva is a fan of the DC supergirl.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.