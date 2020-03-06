After waiting for a long time, Kareena Kapoor Khan finally has good news for her fans. Her fans can now finally rejoice as the Bollywood diva surprised everyone by making her official debut on Instagram on Friday. While the actress has a team page with the name ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’ which already has over 5 million followers, she has now made her debut on the social media platform.

A day back, there was a lot of buzz about Kareena making her official debut on social media as an account with a video of a cat was making rounds on the internet. However, on March 6, Bebo posted her first Instagram post confirming that she has finally joined the platform. Well, fans of Bebo now can finally get a sneak-peek at the star’s life and work directly from her social media handle.

Talking about her first post on her official Instagram handle, Bebo shared a photo of herself dressed in black athleisure. To accessorise herself, Bebo can be seen donning a cat-like golden dangler on her left ears and rings on fingers. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram (sic).”

View this post on Instagram The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

A day before, the internet was abuzz with the news that Kareena had finally joined Instagram after a cryptic ‘cat’ video was posted on her team page @kareenakapoorkhan with the caption ‘Coming Soon’.

View this post on Instagram Coming soon… A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

This account, which was not verified at that time, suddenly saw massive growth in the number of followers including leading influencers from the entertainment industry.