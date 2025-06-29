Aamir Khan details encounter after saying no to underworld’s party invite

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan recently opened up about a terrifying episode from the late 1990s, one that had nothing to do with scripts or stardom, but with something far more sinister: an invitation from the underworld.

Speaking candidly in an interview with ‘The Lallantop’, the actor recounted how some individuals, allegedly connected to the underworld, tried to coax him into attending a high-profile party in the Middle East, possibly Dubai.

Advertisement

At the time, such invites were common for Bollywood stars, with many being flown out for glamour-filled events hosted by criminal networks trying to cozy up to the film industry.

Advertisement

But Aamir Khan stood firm in his refusal. “They tried a lot,” he said, recalling how the visitors even offered him large sums of money and promised favors to sweeten the deal. “They said my attendance had already been announced, and it had now become a matter of prestige,” he added.

Aamir, known for his quiet resilience and principled stance, didn’t budge. “I told them clearly, ‘You can tie me up, hit me, drag me with force if you like. But I will never come willingly.’ That was the end of it. They never came back.”

While Aamir didn’t name anyone, he hinted at the shadowy forces behind the invite, possibly even infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim, though he stayed away from confirming any identities. “I never take names, not even from the industry. That’s just not my way,” he said.

But beneath that calm and confident exterior was real fear, not just for himself, but for his family.

“I had two little children at the time,” Aamir said, referring to his kids Junaid and Ira from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. “My parents were scared. They told me, ‘Don’t mess with these people, they’re dangerous.’”

Still, Aamir stood by his decision, despite the risks. “I told them, ‘I want to live life on my own terms. I don’t want to go down that road.’ And that was that.”

It was a moment that marked vulnerability for the actor. He by then had become a household name after his 1988 breakout role in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. It was a directorial of his cousin Mansoor Khan.