Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem highlights women’s pain after Kolkata doctor’s death

In the wake of a harrowing incident in Kolkata, where a young female doctor was tragically raped and murdered, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has channeled his grief and frustration into a poignant poem about women’s safety. The actor shared his heartfelt piece on Instagram, capturing the fear and sorrow many women experience daily.

The poem by Ayushmann, which imagines a world where women can live without fear if they were men, poignantly conveys, “I would sleep without locking the door, I wish I were a boy. Carefree, I would run and fly, Roaming with friends all night, I wish I were a boy…”

The tragic event, which unfolded on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has ignited widespread protests and outrage. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasizing the urgent need for justice and accountability. Gandhi’s comments, posted on X, reflect a deep concern about the safety of doctors and women in general, questioning the effectiveness of existing laws and calling for rigorous action against the perpetrators.

Gandhi expressed disbelief at the attempt to protect the accused instead of ensuring justice for the victim, highlighting the unsettling atmosphere it has created within the medical community and among women nationwide. He urged for a comprehensive dialogue across all societal segments to address and prevent such heinous crimes, stressing that the failure to protect individuals even in institutions like medical colleges is a grave concern.

The tragic death of the trainee doctor has catalyzed protests across various Indian cities including Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Demonstrators, including members of the medical community, are voicing their demand for justice with slogans such as “Justice needs to be served,” “No duty without security,” and “Justice delayed is Justice denied.”

These protests underscore a growing frustration with the systemic failures that have allowed such violence to persist despite stringent laws established after previous high-profile cases. The collective outcry reflects a deep-seated demand for safer environments and stricter enforcement of justice to prevent future tragedies.