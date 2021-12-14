Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora confirm testing COVID-19 positive in official statements, BMC seals former’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora confirmed on Monday that they tested positive for Covid-19.

The character ‘Geet’ from the film ‘Jab We Met’ took to her Instagram handle to share a story writing “I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested.” Kareena further continued, “My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Furthermore, Amrita shared her statement on Insta Stories and wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID. I am following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay Responsible.”

It was revealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that Kareens’s residence has been sealed. They also said that “she has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her.”

The duo might be considered as the super-spreader since they were attending several occasions together. BMC further gave an instruction to the people to have RT-PCR test who came in contact with either of them. Kareena’s official spokesperson stated earlier that both of them had contracted COVID-19 at an “intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up.”

A get-together at the residence of Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor was attended by the duo a week before.

