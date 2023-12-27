Karan Johar teases reunion with Salman Khan on his birthday

Celebrated Bollywood director Karan Johar has dropped a tantalizing hint on Salman Khan’s 58th birthday, suggesting a potential reunion with the iconic actor after a quarter-century. In a heartfelt tribute posted on social media, Johar reflected on the past, recounting the serendipitous casting of Salman Khan in his debut film, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Taking a nostalgic stroll through the corridors of time, Karan Johar shared a captivating anecdote about how he encountered Salman Khan at a party 25 years ago. Seemingly lost and bewildered, Johar revealed that he had faced rejection from several actors while seeking someone to portray a crucial role in his upcoming film.

It was at this juncture that Salman Khan, a towering figure in the film industry, approached Johar. Astonishingly, without the customary narration of the script, Salman expressed his willingness to be a part of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” In his lengthy note, Johar disclosed, “I was perplexed and said, ‘But you are in the second half; you haven’t heard it?’ He said, ‘I love your father, and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie.’ And that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH.”

Expressing profound gratitude to Alvira Khan (Salman’s sister) and his father’s goodwill, Karan Johar credited them for ensuring that he had the perfect Aman, played by Salman Khan, in his debut film. He emphasized the rarity of such gestures and stories in today’s film industry, underscoring the exceptional bond that existed between Salman Khan and his family.

As Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday, Karan Johar concluded his note by conveying heartfelt wishes and admiration for the actor. Additionally, he left the audience with a tantalizing teaser, stating, “25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that. Happy, happy birthday Salman!”

Fans and industry insiders are now abuzz with speculation, eagerly awaiting further details about this mysterious reunion between Karan Johar and Salman Khan, which promises to unravel a tale two and a half decades in the making. The cinematic world awaits the unveiling of this intriguing narrative, holding its breath for what could potentially be another iconic collaboration between these two Bollywood stalwarts.