Karan Johar sues filmmakers for unauthorized use of his name

Filmmaker Karan Johar filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in the Bombay High Court against producers India Pride Advisory and writer-director Bablu Singh for using his name in their upcoming film titled, ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar.’

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ director has sought a permanent injunction against the defendants from using his name in their film and has also requested a stay on the film’s release, slated to hit theatres on June 14. Johar has submitted his plea through DSK Legal, and it was presented before a single bench judge comprising Justice RI Chagla.

The ‘Koffee With Karan’ host has claimed that he has no affiliation with the film in question and its makers, who are unlawfully using his name in the movie’s title. The title of the film, ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar,’ explicitly mentions the filmmaker’s name without consent, violating his personality rights and rights to publicity and privacy. The plea asserted that the makers are attempting to capitalize on Johar’s public image, exploiting his name, brand, reputation, and goodwill.

Advertisement

The film’s promotional materials, including posters and trailers, have already been circulated publicly, causing the ‘Student of The Year’ maker severe damage. The suit mentioned, “These trailers and posters have caused and are continuing to cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation of the Plaintiff. Further, such release of the said film with the title containing his brand name ‘Karan Johar’ together or in parts, will cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation, which he has gained after investing huge amounts of time, effort and money.”

This isn’t the first celebrity lawsuit seeking protection of personality and publicity rights. Recently, actor Jackie Shroff also moved the High Court to safeguard his name, image, and personality traits from unauthorized use. The case also sought to prohibit entities from using the actor’s personality for commercial gains without his permission.

On the work front, Johar last produced Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yoddha’ and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ with his last directorial project being ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ His latest production, ‘Kill,’ starring Laksh Lalwani, is poised to release on July 5, and the celebrated producer has hailed the project as ‘India’s most violent movie.’