Karan Johar cheers Alia, Ranveer in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

In a heartwarming Instagram post, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar took a moment to shower praise and express gratitude towards the lead actors of his latest cinematic venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The esteemed actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, received praises from Johar in a recent selfie shared on December 26.

The captivating snapshot captured the trio at a recent event, with Alia Bhatt donning an elegant white pantsuit adorned with a striking red print, perfectly complementing the suave black formals worn by Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar himself. In a departure from his usual directorial role, Karan took to Instagram to convey his admiration for the talented duo.

Karan began by humbly disclaiming any credit for Alia Bhatt’s artistic growth, attributing her true launch to the film “Highway.” He reminisced about the momentous day when Alia walked onto the set in a captivating ensemble, revealing, “I hadn’t directed Alia since 2012, and the day she walked onto set In her @manishmalhotra05 plus @mickeycontractor plus #flavian look I knew we had the Rani I had always envisaged.”

The filmmaker then shifted the spotlight to Imtiaz Ali. He acknowledged the pivotal role Ali played in shaping Alia’s evolution as an artist through “Highway.” He shared, “What followed was an actor I wasn’t prepared for… And I can take zero credit … Will always be grateful to Imtiaz Ali for taking her on a highway of life and molding her into the actor she finally became.”

Karan Johar expressed his admiration for the actress’s professionalism and dedication on set. He revealed, “Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set… She had a ticking kind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likable.”

Concluding the heartfelt message, Karan Johar conveyed his love for Alia Bhatt. He emphasized his hope that her character, Rani Chatterjee, continues to resonate with audiences. This acknowledgment of talent and collaboration underscores the camaraderie and creative synergy among the cast and crew.