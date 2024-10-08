President confers Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award on Mithun Chakraborty

President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award on veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in New Delhi, the highest recognition in the field of cinema.

Congratulating Chakraborty, the President said in his artistic journey of almost five decades, the actor has not only portrayed serious characters on screen but has also portrayed with success many ordinary stories with his unique energy.

Murmu has given away the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, she said films reflect the artistic sense of our society, and added that with the life-changing, standards of art are changing.

She further said that new aspirations are arising, while new problems are emerging and new awareness is rising. Amidst all these changes, the unchanging values of love, compassion, and service are still making lives meaningful, and these values can be seen portrayed in the films awarded today.

Noting that out of more than 85 awards distributed on Tuesday, only 15 have been received by women, President Murmu said the film industry could make more efforts towards women-led development.

She pointed out that meaningful films often do not find an audience, and has urged aware citizens, social organizations, and governments to work together to increase the reach of meaningful cinema to the audience.