Karan Johar admits regrets on ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’

In a recent interview, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar reflected on his film “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” and expressed a desire to rectify certain aspects if given the opportunity for a remake. Acknowledging the criticism of endorsing infidelity in the film, Johar clarified that he cannot endorse something that is already prevalent in society.

Johar, known for his grandiose approach to filmmaking, admitted that he made a conscious effort to infuse commercial elements such as elaborate song sets and A-list stars into a movie that fundamentally revolves around an intimate subject. In hindsight, he confessed that this approach may not have been the most suitable for the theme of “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

During the interview, Johar addressed the complexity of the question regarding whether he would produce the film differently, stating, “It is a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. There are films that were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it is an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it.”

Defending the film against accusations of endorsing infidelity, Johar argued that he could not endorse something that is already widely accepted in society. He pointed out that the film merely portrayed a reality that exists, rather than promoting or glorifying it.

This is not the first time Karan Johar has expressed regrets about the film. In 2016, he openly labeled the film as flawed, attributing the mistakes to his own dual approach during its creation. Johar admitted to attempting something fresh and groundbreaking but acknowledged succumbing to fear halfway through the process.

In essence, Karan Johar’s recent remarks shed light on his evolving perspective on “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” emphasizing a desire for a more aligned and sincere portrayal if given the chance for a remake.