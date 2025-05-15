Kapkapiii trailer: Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor promise laughs with a side of scares

The horror-comedy ‘Kapkapiii’ is all set to tickle your funny bone while sending chills down your spine, and the trailer of the much-anticipated film dropped this Wednesday, and it’s exactly the spooky chaos we didn’t know we needed.

Fronted by Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, ‘Kapkapiii’ kicks off with a group of curious friends dabbling with an Ouija board — and as expected, things go downhill from there. What starts out as harmless fun quickly turns into a terrifying rollercoaster of ghostly encounters and bizarre happenings, all wrapped in plenty of laughs.

Tusshar Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the ‘Kapkapiii’ trailer. He wrote: “They thought it was just a game… the spirits had other plans. In this trying month, we all need some laughs!”

He also reminded fans that the film hits the big screen on May 23.

Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan — known for his unique take on horror and comedy — the film is production of Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Bravo Entertainment, with Zee Studios presenting.

The screenplay comes from the minds of Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Speaking about the film, Shreyas Talpade shared a heartfelt tribute to Sangeeth Sivan, calling him a mentor and father-like figure.

“He had an incredible sense of storytelling. I wish he was here to witness the magic he created. ‘Kapkapiii’ truly lives up to its name — it’s all about those goosebump moments just before fear takes over,” Shreyas reflected.

Tusshar, too, opened up about the project, praising its setting and how grounded the characters are. “We’ve seen horror in various forms in Hindi cinema, but a realistic Ouija board setup with this level of comedy? That is rare,” he said.

So mark your calendars — ‘Kapkapiii’ hits cinemas on May 23, and it might just be the haunted comedy escape you’re looking for this summer.