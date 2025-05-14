Genelia Deshmukh reveals her emotional journey in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ with Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s sunshine girl, Genelia Deshmukh, is back on the big screen, and this time, she’s teaming up with none other than Mr. Perfectionist himself — Aamir Khan!

The duo will be seen in the upcoming emotional sports drama ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, and Genelia can’t stop gushing about what a special journey it’s been.

“Collaborating with Aamir Khan Productions again feels magical,” she said in a recent interview. “This role is unlike anything I’ve ever done before — it’s raw, emotional, and incredibly human.”

Genelia Deshmukh, who rose to fame with ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ (also under Aamir Khan’s banner), is stepping into a mature, poignant role — a far cry from her bubbly college girl days — as she plays Aamir’s love interest in the film.

The film’s trailer, which dropped recently, has already set the internet buzzing. Aamir Khan, known for his emotionally intense performances, appears this time as a grumpy, no-nonsense basketball coach — a man clearly haunted by life’s setbacks.

Gone is the calm, empathetic teacher from ‘Taare Zameen Par’. This version of Aamir is stern, jaded, and at first glance, not very likeable. But that’s exactly what makes the transformation we’re about to witness so compelling.

The story follows Aamir’s character as he reluctantly trains a group of ten children with intellectual disabilities. As the trailer hints, what starts as a professional obligation gradually becomes a journey of healing and rediscovery — not just for the kids, but for the coach himself.

Adding to the film’s freshness is its cast of ten newcomers — Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar — each bringing their own charm and authenticity to the screen.

The film is directorial of RS Prasanna and marks Aamir’s return after a brief hiatus since ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (2022). It also reunites Aamir with themes he has explored before — inclusion, empathy, and transformation — but this time with a grittier, more grounded tone.

On social media, the film’s team shared the trailer with the caption: “1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch ‘#SitaareZameenPar’ #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.”