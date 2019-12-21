Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film, Panga, is all set to hit the big screen next year. Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles.

The film is based on the story of a national-level Kabaddi player and stars Kangana as Jaya and her family includes Prashant aka Jassie Gill and her child Adi. The first look of Kangana as Jaya left everyone intrigued. Now, her first look with the family is out in a new poster.

On Saturday, the makers of the film dropped the new poster. In the poster, Jaya, Prashant, Adi and their mother played by Neena Gupta can be seen enjoying some quality time together. Kangana can be seen laughing her heart out as she spends time with her family and loved ones. The poster was shared on social media by Kangana’s team. Alongside the poster, Kangana’s team wrote, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. **Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 (sic).”

Panga will showcase the story of a woman who decides to pursue her dream of playing Kabaddi after a long time. The shooting of the film had taken place in New Delhi as well.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster. Alongside, he wrote, “#KanganaRanaut, #JassieGill, #RichaChadha and #NeenaGupta… New poster of #Panga… #PangaTrailer drops on 23 Dec 2019… Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari… Produced by Fox Star Studios… 24 Jan 2020 release (sic).”



During the shoot, Kangana and Ashwini often were seen sharing happy moments together as they embarked upon a journey to enjoy street food of the capital city. For Panga, Kangana underwent Kabaddi training as well. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.