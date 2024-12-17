Kangana Ranaut says THIS about Kapoor family’s meeting with PM Modi

The Kapoor family recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which is being held to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor and filmmaker, and Kangana Ranaut has made comments about it.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the family’s contribution to Indian cinema. However, the event also sparked a conversation with actress Kangana Ranaut, who voiced her concerns about the state of the film industry in India.

Ranaut, a prominent figure in Bollywood, remarked that the film industry, despite being a major cultural force, lacks the necessary guidance and support from the government. She argued that the industry is a form of “soft power” that is underutilized, and that it is left vulnerable without clear direction. “The industry is orphaned,” she said.

Ranaut pointed out that this lack of guidance makes the film industry susceptible to manipulation, with certain external agendas gaining influence.

She specifically mentioned how the industry has been targeted by individuals promoting various political or ideological causes. According to her, the lack of direction leaves many within the industry open to exploitation.

She also expressed concerns about the vulnerability of some film industry members, claiming that they are easily swayed by money and power. “You can make them do anything with a little money,” she said.

Ranaut praised the Prime Minister’s gesture of engaging with the Kapoor family and hoped that it would encourage others in the film industry to seek guidance and recognition.

She emphasized the need for the film industry to be integrated into mainstream sectors and receive the respect it deserves, given its immense contribution to the country’s economy and cultural landscape.

Despite her own efforts to secure a meeting with PM Modi, Ranaut concluded with a hopeful note, expressing her desire for an audience soon.