Kangana Ranaut lauds S-400 for defeating Pakistani assault near Amritsar

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kangana Ranaut praised India’s S-400 air defence system, calling it a “game-changer” in the country’s security landscape.

Her remarks followed the Indian Air Force’s recent successful interception of a large-scale drone and missile attack launched from across the border.

On May 7, the skies near Amritsar lit up as India’s S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra” system sprang into action, intercepting and neutralizing a barrage of incoming threats from Pakistan.

The attack was reportedly a retaliatory move against India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which had earlier targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken political views, shared dramatic visuals of the S-400 systems on Instagram, applauding their effectiveness.

“Our Sudarshan Chakra—the S-400 Air Defence System—demolished the Pakistani air attack!” she wrote, referring to the defence shield as one of the most powerful technologies in the world.

#BreakingNews |A Pakistani Air Force jet has been shot down in the Pathankot sector by Indian air defense, according to ANI. More details are awaited. Official government confirmation awaited.#IndiaPakistanWar #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/yvVZKjX7XI — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 8, 2025

She attributed the system’s induction to the Modi government’s 2018 agreement with Russia, which secured India’s access to the state-of-the-art platform.

In another post, she shared a video clip purportedly showing the S-400 in action near Amritsar, highlighting its real-time role in defending Indian territory.

The S-400 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced air defence systems globally, capable of detecting threats up to 600 km away and engaging targets within a 400 km radius.

India has already deployed four squadrons of the system, with strategic placements in regions like Pathankot, Rajasthan, and Gujarat—key areas vulnerable to aerial threats.

This week’s coordinated assault by Pakistan involved multiple waves of drones and missiles aimed at crucial Indian defence and civilian installations in areas such as Srinagar, Jammu, Awantipora, Pathankot, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. However, because of the quick response of the Indian Air Force and the S-400 batteries, all threats had successful interception.

The Indian Ministry of Defence also confirmed increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. Pakistani forces reportedly fired mortars and artillery into several sectors, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri, raising tensions once again in the volatile region.