Kangana Ranaut is currently at her home in Manali. She is spending most of the time with her family amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Seeing the pandemic, several celebs are coming forward to do their bit for helping the sufferers. Now, on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut has also joined this league.

Revealing the news on her Twitter handle, Kangana’s sister and Manager Rangoli Chandel said that The Panga actress has donated a sum of Rs 25 Lakh towards the PM CARES relief fund to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rangoli shared a screengrab of the bank transactions on her Twitter account.

Rangoli Chandel, who is very vocal about the things that are taking place in the industry and has always stood by her sister, wrote in her tweet that Kangana has donated ration to families of daily wage workers – who are the worst hit during this unprecedented crisis. She has further urged everyone to stay united in difficult times like these.

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares fund, mom Asha contributes one month’s pension – bollywood – Hindustan Times https://t.co/E2IFi0wEku — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also shared a video of herself talking about how she is holding up during the lockdown period.

The Manikarnika actress also shared a video stating what kind of books people can read during the lockdown.

Kangana has also advised that apart from binge-watching films and TV series, people should invest their time in reading valuable books.