Actress Kajol on Wednesday shared her cute love story with coffee.

“Once upon a time there lived a girl. She loved coffee… and they lived happily ever after. The end,” she wrote on Instagram story.

Kajol keeps inspiring her fans and followers with motivational words on Instagram. In another story posted recently, the actress wrote: “Strong people break too, they just keep quiet, rebuild and keep going.”

On Tuesday, Kajol took to social media to celebrate one year of the release date of her short film Devi.

Kajol was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, Tribhanga. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.