Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol posted nostalgic notes on social media to celebrate 22 years of release of the romantic blockbuster, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released on this day in 1998.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared comic versions of popular scenes and dialogues in the film, such as “Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi”, “Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge” and “Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater”.

“All cartooned out 22 odd years later. #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories,” Kajol wrote.

Karan took to Instagram and shared a throwback interview of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Alongside the video, Karan wrote: “#22yearsofKKHH…..memories of a lifetime …eternally grateful for all the love.”

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” released in 1998 and marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar.

The film also marked the big screen debut of Sana Saeed as SRK and Kajol’s daughter in the story. The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first is set in a campus and revolves around three friends, played out by SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The second comprises a three-way romance between SRK, Kajol and Salman Khan.