It’s been more than two months since the young actor Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone for his heavenly abode. The actor’s death mystery, amidst several conspiracy theories, seems to be tangled all around with no sign of getting solved anytime soon. The CBI probe along with ED investigation into a money laundering case is already underway. Meanwhile, a new drug angle has also come to light which claims that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was giving him some banned drugs. It is being reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in this regard.

While the Jalebi actress is on the radar, she recently gave an interview to India Today where she opened up about her Europe trip with SSR, about Sushant asking her to leave his house on June 8 and also why she didn’t attend the funeral. Soon after her interview was aired, a section of Twitter trended #JusticeForRhea even as another group trended #ArrestRheaNow.

#JusticeForRhea trend has netizens talk about giving a fair chance to Rhea and hear her out before jumping to conclusions. However, another section of Twitter was trolling the actress for speaking lies during the interview.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is at the DRDO guest house where she is being interrogated by the CBI. Besides her, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, and Neeraj, are all present with the CBI.