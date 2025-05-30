Johnny Lever breaks silence on ‘Hera Pheri 3’ feud: “No fun without Paresh ji”

Comedy legend Johnny Lever has finally weighed in on the growing storm around ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and he’s keeping it real.

While the film’s future hangs in uncertainty after Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit and a lawsuit from Akshay Kumar, Johnny’s message is simple: sit down, talk it out, and make the fans happy.

In a candid chat with Zoom, Johnny Lever said what everyone’s been thinking: “Mujhe lagta hai ki kar lena chahiye unko film, baithke baat karein, matter solve karein kyunki fans bohut miss karenge Paresh ji ko film mein, maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina.”

(Translation: Paresh Rawal should just do the film. Without him, it won’t feel the same. He urged everyone involved to iron out their differences, for the sake of the audience.)

And trust Johnny to keep the laughs coming even in the middle of a serious controversy. Speaking about his own involvement in the project, he quipped, “Mujhe bhi Hera Pheri ki dhamki aa chuki hai, ki aap booked ho”, joking that he too has been “warned” that he’s already locked in for the movie.

The controversy kicked off when Paresh Rawal walked away from the film midway. Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the movie, reportedly took legal action against Paresh for accepting an advance payment of ₹11 lakh and then stepping away.

Paresh’s team fired back, claiming not only they returned the money with 15% interest, but also that Akshay’s camp hadn’t delivered a complete screenplay. This was one of the key reasons for Rawal’s exit.

Akshay, currently promoting ‘Housefull 5’, refused to delve into the matter during the film’s trailer launch. He said, “This is a serious matter and the court will handle it. This isn’t the platform to talk about it.”

Suniel Shetty, the third pillar of the ‘Hera Pheri’ trio, echoed Johnny’s thoughts, reminding everyone of the real magic behind the franchise. “It’s not about Suniel, Akshay, or Paresh. It’s about Shyam, Raju, and Babu Rao. Those characters made the film iconic. Even when Kartik (Aaryan) was being considered, it was for a different role. No one was replacing Raju.”