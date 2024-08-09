John Abraham slams celebrities endorsing paan masala

In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahabadia’s YouTube podcast, actor John Abraham voiced strong criticism against celebrities who endorse ‘paan masala’ brands, which are notorious for their harmful health effects. Abraham, known for his dedication to fitness and a clean lifestyle, argued that endorsing such products contradicts the principles of promoting wellness.

Abraham expressed his commitment to being a role model by living authentically and practicing what he preaches. “If I am honest and true to my principles, then I’m a role model. But if I present a false version of myself, people will see through it,” he stated. He emphasized that while he respects his fellow actors, he personally refuses to endorse products that could be harmful. “I’m talking about my own choices. I will not promote something that could lead to death because it goes against my principles,” he added.

The actor highlighted the staggering ₹45,000 crore annual turnover of the paan masala industry, suggesting that its widespread acceptance, even at the government level, makes it a particularly troubling issue. “How can you reconcile with selling something that contributes to people’s suffering?” he questioned.

This criticism echoes recent controversies involving other Bollywood stars. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar faced backlash for their involvement in paan masala advertisements. Following the controversy, Akshay Kumar announced that he would no longer participate in such promotions, aligning himself with Abraham’s stance.

John Abraham, who has been a prominent figure in Bollywood since his debut in the 2003 film ‘Jism’, has enjoyed a successful career marked by both commercial and critical successes. His notable films include ‘Dhoom’ (2004), ‘Garam Masala’ (2005), and ‘Pathaan’ (2023), which is his highest-grossing film to date. Despite some commercial setbacks over the years, Abraham’s career has seen a resurgence with hits like ‘Parmanu’ (2018) and ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (2018).

Abraham’s outspoken stance on paan masala endorsements underscores a growing conversation within the film industry about the responsibility of celebrities to align their public personas with their private values, especially when it comes to endorsing products that impact public health.