John Abraham buys stylish bungalow in Mumbai’s Khar area

In a lavish move that reflects the high-flying lifestyle of Bollywood celebrities, the charismatic actor John Abraham has recently acquired a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai’s upscale Khar area. The opulent property, officially registered as 372 Nirmal Bhavan, boasts two floors above ground level and was formerly owned by Pravin Nathalal Shah and his family.

The transaction, completed on December 27, 2023, came to light through meticulous perusal of property registration documents exclusively obtained by IndexTap.com. The hefty investment saw John Abraham shell out a substantial stamp duty amounting to Rs 4.24 crore, according to credible sources cited by moneycontrol.com.

Situated on the bustling Linking Road in Khar, John’s new abode finds itself immersed in the vivacity of Mumbai’s vibrant surroundings. The location not only enjoys a reputation for its commercial significance but also stands in close proximity to various esteemed educational institutions. While the conventional trend among Bollywood luminaries tends to gravitate towards vertical living in upscale apartments, the horizontal expanse of this property aligns with the ownership preferences often seen among industry stalwarts.

Advertisement

Khar’s residential real estate landscape commands a per square foot price ranging between Rs 40,000 to 90,000, as indicated by data sourced from reputable websites. The acquisition of such a prime piece of real estate reaffirms John Abraham’s status not just as a cinematic icon but also as a discerning investor in Mumbai’s competitive property market.

On the professional front, the versatile actor last appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster “Pathaan,” where he portrayed the role of an antagonist with finesse. Undeterred by the success, John Abraham has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting release, including noteworthy titles such as “The Diplomat,” “Tehran,” “Tariq,” and “Vedaa.” As he continues to make waves on the silver screen, his recent real estate venture adds another dimension to his illustrious and multifaceted career.