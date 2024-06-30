Jim Sarbh clarifies ‘mental therapy’ comment on Ranveer Singh in viral video

Recently, a video of Jim Sarbh mocking unnamed actors who claim to need mental therapy after playing certain roles went viral. Although Sarbh didn’t mention any specific actor, fans speculated it was for his ‘Padmaavat’ co-star Ranveer Singh, who had previously spoken about the emotional toll of portraying Allauddin Khilji.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on June 29, the ‘Made in Heaven’ actor addressed the speculations and praised Ranveer Singh. Sarbh wrote, “I usually don’t respond to speculative videos and articles because they’re boring, and I assume people know better. Unfortunately, it seems I was wrong. Too many people have sent me things, and now journalists/interviewers are ‘identifying’ me as a ‘critic,’ despite me never mentioning anyone, let alone @ranveersingh.”

Jim clarified that he found it ridiculous to have to clarify but felt compelled due to rampant speculation online. He asserted that his comments were not for Ranveer Singh and that the video clip circulating dates back to the promotions of ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2, five years after ‘Padmaavat’ released. Sarbh emphasized his admiration for Ranveer, encouraging people to verify this information online.

Additionally, Jim Sarbh explained that his intention was not to mock the ‘process’ of acting but rather actors who exaggerate their involvement in it. He humorously added, “I’m sure you’ve all encountered people who talk more about their work than actually doing it.”

Previously, Ranveer Singh had shared his experience of portraying Khilji in ‘Padmaavat,’ describing it as emotionally intense. Singh revealed he isolated himself in his Goregaon residence to prepare for the role.

The controversial video snippet featuring Sarbh’s comments originally surfaced during an interview where he remarked, “There are those actors who claim, you know, I was so immersed in my character that I needed weeks of therapy afterward. I mean, come on, bro. You couldn’t even remember your lines that day, what nonsense.” Fans took this remark as a jab at Singh.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Prashant Narayanan also criticized Ranveer’s approach, dismissing his methods as exaggerated.