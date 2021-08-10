Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif collaborate for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Farhan Akhtar starred in the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa in what came as a surprise announcement on Tuesday. In 2022, the film will go into production. On their social media handles, Priyanka, Katrina, and Alia too announced the film. As well as sharing the video announcement, Farhan also shared a video snippet from Dil Chahta Hai with Akshay Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s conversation was titled “About time girls took the car out.”

Glimpse:

In an Instagram post, Alia, Katrina and Priyanka wrote, “Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa.” The video featured a car that featured the names of the lead actresses. Farhan wrote on Twitter, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”