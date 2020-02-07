Ranveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films in Band Baaja Baarat, is all set make a comeback with the film production company with his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Since the first look of the film was released, Ranveer Singh fans are excited to see what’s on the plate now.

Now, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, on Friday officially announced the shooting wrap-up of the film. 83’ actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement. He posted a picture of him along with the producer Maneesh Sharma and director Divyang Thakkar.

In the picture, one can see them twinning with a black jacket, which has Jordaar crew written on it. Alongside the picture, the actor wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir… from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance Divyang…. You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh apna tem aagaya ne (sic).”

South actress Shalini Pandey, who made a name right after her first Telugu film Arjun Reddy will make her Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation.

The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Studios.