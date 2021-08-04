Javed Akhtar: Heartening to see youth embracing beauty of ‘shayari’

As the unique show on poetry ‘India Shayari Project’ will be launched on August 15, iconic poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar shares his view on how he is so impressed to observe the younger generation that is keen to understand the beauty and nuances of the beautiful spoken word form called poetry.

Talking about the launch of the show, Akhtar said, “India has been a country of many great poets and ‘Shayars’. It is heartening to see the youth wanting to embrace and understand the beauty and nuances of the spoken word. Poetry gives you space and platform to represent yourself in your most authentic way and with social media, it has been amazing to see it fast becoming the tool and power for the youth to express these times of dynamism, of a society in a kind of upheaval, in myriad ways. It is always a pleasure to be a part of something innovative as ‘Shayari’ as that is my passion and the essence of who I am and I am elated to associate with India Shayari Project.”

India Shayari Project (ISP) will be launched on ZEE5 with Kausar Munir, Kumar Vishwas, and Zakir Khan.

These stalwarts will be sharing their views on what freedom means to them via poetry and ‘shayari’.