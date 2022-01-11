On January 3, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister both tested positive for COVID-19

A test result for COVID-19 was positive for Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor on January 3.

Khushi and Janhvi’s current health status was announced in Janhvi’s Instagram story on Tuesday. The sisters have finally tested negative after completing home isolation. “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every day got better,” she wrote.

Janhvi also urged everyone to pay attention to their health.

“The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care every one,” she added.

In a recent post, Janhvi shared several pictures. As she lay in bed with Khushi, she had a thermometer in her mouth in one and a thermometer in another. Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi’s stepbrothers, tested positive for Coronavirus last month.

