It seems that gorgeous actress Janhvi Kapoor is still in the hangover of her vacation, even after coming back to work. Recently, the Dhadak actress took a trip to Varanasi with her best friend, Tanisha Santoshi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. As the trio went about exploring the holy city on the ghats of river Ganga, Janhvi kept sharing updates of the same on social media.

Now, that the actress is back in Mumbai and is busy with the shooting of her next flick Dostana 2, it seems that she is still struggling with her holiday hangover.

On Monday, Janhvi took to her official Instagram handle to share two pictures from her trip with her BFF and expressed that she is missing them. In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen sitting on a boat as she takes a ride on the tides of river Ganga. The actress can be seen smiling the widest as she enjoys the cool breeze on the boat ride. Clad in a white and yellow cotton suit, Janhvi painted a pretty picture and left fans swooning over her flawless skin.

In another picture, we can see Janhvi posing with her best friend Tanisha and Sharan Sharma. Janhvi captioned the photos as “Missing,” with a sad emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, recently, Janhvi, Kartik Aaryan and Laskhya kicked off the shooting of Dostana 2. Often, Janhvi and Kartik share photos from the sets of the sequel which gives us an insight about the same. Dostana 2 is helmed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to hit the screens in 2020.