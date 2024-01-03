Janhvi Kapoor labels dating actors “chaotic and competitive”

In a recent candid revelation, Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor shed light on the intricacies of dating within the film industry, describing it as a tumultuous experience. The actress, known for her roles in films like ‘Dhadak,’ expressed her reservations about dating actors, emphasizing the chaotic nature of such relationships.

Appearing on the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ alongside her sister Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi delved into various aspects of her life, including career, family, and matters of the heart. Host and filmmaker Karan Johar probed Janhvi about her philosophy on dating actors, alluding to her preference for steering clear of such relationships due to their inherent turbulence.

Janhvi candidly shared her perspective, revealing, “It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain, this profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you.” She went on to highlight the challenges of dating actors, citing their competitive and peculiar behavior as potential roadblocks.

Acknowledging her own vanity and the demanding nature of the industry, Janhvi emphasized the need for a partner who can understand and support the constant self-focus required in the profession. “You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your moments also. But I find with actors, they get very competitive and very weird,” she added, providing insight into the complexities of navigating relationships in the spotlight.

Karan Johar, known for his knack for extracting intriguing revelations, questioned Janhvi about her comfort level in the current stage of her career. Janhvi responded, “There is always tension when there is an actor, I am telling you. I can’t deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and expect that devotion. When you are in the same profession, it is difficult. Specifically in this profession.”

While Janhvi Kapoor did not explicitly mention her current relationship status, reports suggest that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya. The actress previously linked herself to her ‘Dhadak’ co-star Ishaan Khattar. The Kapoor sisters treated viewers to a glimpse into the complexities of love amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry on ‘Koffee with Karan.’