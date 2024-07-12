Jaideep Ahlawat matches Irrfan Khan’s legacy, says Siddharth P Malhotra

Mumbai’s YRF studios buzzed with excitement recently as the cast and crew of the highly anticipated film ‘Maharaj’ gathered for a success press conference. The event was a notable occasion, with lead actors Junaid Khan, Sharvari, Shalini Pandey, and Jaideep Ahlawat joining director Siddharth P Malhotra to celebrate the film’s triumph.

During the press conference, Siddharth P Malhotra shared some intriguing insights into the casting process for the film, particularly highlighting the remarkable talent of Jaideep Ahlawat. Malhotra revealed that the late and revered actor Irrfan Khan was initially the first choice for the role of Maharaj. “Irrfan Khan was the actor we envisioned for Maharaj. His talent was unparalleled, and we felt that he was the only one who could truly embody this character,” Malhotra said, reflecting on the great loss of Khan’s passing.

However, Malhotra did not shy away from expressing his deep admiration for Jaideep Ahlawat, whom he regards as a worthy successor to Khan’s legendary status. “In my view, there is only one actor today who can match Irrfan Khan’s level of performance, and that is Jaideep Ahlawat,” Malhotra declared with evident enthusiasm. He continued, “Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the finest actors in our country. We knew that casting him was a big risk, but we were confident that he could bring something extraordinary to the role.”

The director also recounted the challenges they faced in convincing Ahlawat to take on the role. Initially hesitant, Ahlawat was convinced only after a detailed narration of the character’s depth and complexity. “Jaideep was unsure about playing Maharaj at first. It took a lot of effort to bring him on board, but once he understood our vision for the role, he was all in. We are thrilled that he agreed to join us,” Malhotra said, acknowledging the actor’s eventual commitment.

Adding a personal touch to the conversation, Malhotra also spoke about Ahlawat’s dedication to the role. He revealed that the film’s final sequence featuring Ahlawat was filmed after the actor had moved on to another project. “Jaideep asked for three months to prepare himself physically for the scene, which was a testament to his commitment. We even considered using VFX to show his physical transformation, but he insisted on doing it the old-fashioned way,” Malhotra shared, to the audience’s applause.

As ‘Maharaj’ continues to receive acclaim, it’s clear that Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance is being celebrated as a fitting tribute to the legacy of great actors like Irrfan Khan.