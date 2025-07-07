Jackie Shroff joins hands for green future with 1000 trees in Lonikand

Bollywood’s beloved “Bhidu” Jackie Shroff is once again walking the talk on climate action, because on July 3, 2025, the actor participated in a 1000-tree plantation drive in Lonikand village, near Pune.

Teaming up with Dr. Elie Organics, a clean beauty brand championing sustainable living, and the Thinksharp Foundation, the event also marked the official beginning of the Lonikand Biodiversity Park.

For Jackie, this was personal.

Dressed casually with his signature bandana and plant sapling in hand, Jackie said with conviction, “This isn’t just about trees. We are growing something that can’t be destroyed: love, peace, and humanity. When you plant a tree, you’re planting hope for the next generation. It’s about healing people and healing the Earth.”

The actor has become somewhat of an environmental mascot in India. He often carries a sapling wherever he goes, and now, he is putting those roots into the ground, quite literally.

The plantation drive had a deeper emotional layer too. Dr. Elie, founder of Dr. Elie Organics, spoke of the trees as living tributes.

“Each tree is a prayer rooted in soil,” she said. “It’s a tribute to children who lost their lives in conflicts across the world, and most recently, in the heartbreaking Ahmedabad plane crash. We want this park to grow into a space of healing and remembrance.”

The Lonikand Biodiversity Park is part of Dr. Elie Organics’ larger environmental mission under its ‘We All Are Connected’ campaign. The goal? To plant 6 million trees by 2030.

The collaboration with Thinksharp Foundation added an educational touch. They ensured that this wasn’t just a one-day green event but part of a sustained effort to engage communities, especially the youth.

The foundation has previously worked in rural areas to bring smarter infrastructure to schools, and now, with Jackie Shroff’s support, they’re tying environmental learning into their work too.

In the event, Jackie Shroff interacted with volunteers, planted several trees himself, and even shared impromptu tips on sustainable living.