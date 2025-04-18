‘Jaat’ controversy: Makers issue statement over hurting religious sentiment

Action-entertainer ‘Jaat,’ marking the return of Sunny Deol after ‘Gadar 2,’ finally hit theatres on April 10. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers landed in legal trouble with an FIR against them in Jalandhar, Punjab. The complaint follows backlash from the Christian community, stating that certain scenes from the film hurt their religious sentiments. Now, the makers have issued a statement addressing the controversy.

The makers of ‘Jaat’ have issued a statement addressing the backlash from the Christian community. “There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt.” Following criticism and police complaint, the team behind the film have pulled the said sequence.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the film recently upset the Christian community over a scene. In the said sequence, Randeep Hooda is standing inside a church beneath the crucifix above the sacred pulpit. He stands there as the congregation prays. The scene features violence and intimidation inside the premises of the church.

Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced the actioner. S Thaman has composed the music with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the film’s technical team. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol and Hooda, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Meanwhile, following the underwhelming box office run of the film, the makers announced a sequel, ‘Jaat 2,’ on April 17. Sunny Deol took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the sequel to his current release, ‘Jaat.’ Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster also confirms that the sequel will be helmed by ‘Jaat’ director Gopichand Malineni. Moreover, Mythri Movie Makers will return to bankroll ‘Jaat 2.’ Additionally, apart from Sunny Deol, the makers have not confirmed the return of other cast members.

