‘Jaane tu ya jaane na’ celebrates 16 years with tribute from Aamir Khan Productions

‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, a beloved Bollywood film, turns 16 this year. Released in 2008, the movie, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has remained a favorite for its touching portrayal of love and friendship. To celebrate this milestone, the cast reunited to sing the film’s iconic title track.

The movie tells the story of Jai and Aditi, two best friends who are seemingly perfect for each other but deny their romantic feelings. This coming-of-age romantic comedy, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, struck a chord with audiences and has since become a cult classic.

To mark the anniversary, Aamir Khan Productions shared a special video on social media. In the video, the cast can be seen singing the iconic song from the film, bringing back fond memories for fans. The post was captioned, “16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love ❤”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts. The film was directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, with Ajay K. Bijli and Sanjeev K. Bijli of PVR Pictures as co-producers. The movie stars Imran Khan, in his film debut, alongside Genelia D’Souza, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, and Ayaz Khan.

The story revolves around Jai and Aditi, who initially refuse to acknowledge their romantic feelings for each other. It is only when they begin to date other people that they realize their true love. The film marked Abbas Tyrewala’s debut as a screenwriter and director. A. R. Rahman composed the film’s memorable soundtrack, with lyrics penned by Tyrewala himself.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’s blend of humor, emotion, and relatable characters has ensured its place as a timeless classic. The 16th-anniversary celebration, highlighted by the cast’s heartfelt performance, serves as a reminder of the film’s enduring appeal and the joy it continues to bring to its fans.