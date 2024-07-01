Amitabh Bachchan celebrates son Abhishek’s 24 years in the film industry

It’s been 24 years since Bollywood’s beloved stars, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, made their debut on the silver screen with ‘Refugee’. Directed by JP Dutta and released in 2000, the film marked their entry into the industry. As they reflect on their journey and success, Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride in his son’s accomplishments with a heartfelt note. He praised Abhishek’s versatility and dedication to his roles, celebrating the milestone of ‘Refugee’, released on June 30, 24 years ago.

Sharing a fan’s tribute on X, Senior Bachchan wrote, “Love you Bhaiyu…your versatility, and your dedication entirely to the character you play…all so different and so completely unique…blessings and more.”

love you Bhaiyu .. your versatility , and your dedication entirely to the character you play .. all so different and so completely unique .. blessings and more ❤️ https://t.co/nGwtIdW3Gb Advertisement — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also commemorated the occasion on Instagram, sharing a clip from the film and reflecting, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters…The best is yet to come…Love you all.”

Apart from celebrating his son’s milestone, Amitabh Bachchan also has another reason to rejoice with the success of his recent release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwathama, alongside stars like Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Known for its record number of cameos, including appearances by Dulquer Salman, Vijay Devereakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Verma, and SS Rajamouli, the film has already surpassed 500 crores in global collections since its June 28 release.