Ishaan Khatter defends Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ performance

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ may have been a box-office smash back in 2019, but it also stirred up a storm of controversy—especially over its depiction of toxic masculinity and violence in the name of love.

Now, five years later, Shahid’s younger brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, is offering a thoughtful, nuanced take on the film that had the country talking.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Ishaan didn’t shy away from acknowledging the polarizing reactions ‘Kabir Singh’ received.

“If someone feels strongly about a film, even negatively, it shows how passionate our cinema audiences are,” he said. “Conversations that emerged around ‘Kabir Singh’ were necessary. And while I’m not saying the film should receive praises ‘because’ it sparked debate, the fact that it did says something about its impact.”

The film, a Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Arjun Reddy’, follows a gifted but deeply flawed surgeon whose life spirals into chaos after a heartbreak. Shahid Kapoor took on the intense role of Kabir with full force—and, according to Ishaan, that’s where the magic lies.

“As an actor and a brother, I saw the kind of depth Shahid brought to Kabir. It’s not an easy character to watch, and it’s even harder to empathize with him,” Ishaan noted. “Yet, there was something about the way he played it. Raw, vulnerable, layered. That really struck a chord with a lot of people.”

“He brought dignity and brokenness to Kabir in a way only a skilled actor could. There was a righteousness, a certain tortured honesty, in how he approached the role,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of him. He puts his heart and soul into every performance.”

Shahid Kapoor’s filmography has ranged from classic Bollywood romance (‘Vivah’) to edgy psychological thrillers (‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’) and experimental fare (‘Udta Punjab’).

While Ishaan didn’t endorse the character’s actions or the film’s more problematic elements, he made a case for separating the performance from the personality.

“Red flags were obvious, but it’s also true that audiences loved the film. That says something about the layered nature of storytelling—and the actors who bring it to life.”