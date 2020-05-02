Irrfan Khan is no more with us. He left for his heavenly abode on April 29 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 53 and is survived by wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayaan.

Amidst the grief, an old video of Irrfan has surfaced on social media and is making headlines. His son Babil took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share an old clip of his father savouring ‘panipuri’ post shoot.

Alongside the video, Babil wrote, “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri (sic).”

Irrfan’s fans couldn’t stop but comment on the video. While most of them wrote, “Miss you sirji,” a few others posted heart emojis for the late actor.

Irrfan died of complications due to colon infection at 11.11 am on April 29. Soon after the news of Irrfan’s death broke on the internet, social media was flooded with messages from celebrities and fans expressing their grief.

His family later shared a heartfelt note thanking each and everyone who stood by their side in the tough times including the actor’s fans and doctors.

Babil also shared a note to the actor’s fans thanking them for their love. “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He went to London for treatment and returned to India in 2019. After his return, he worked in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.