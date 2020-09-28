Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned an emotional note for his father and said that he would give every cell in his presence to remember his skin.

Babil took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures of his father Irrfan and him, working behind the camera.

He wrote: “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin.”

“Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)”

Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, “Hindi Medium”.

Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

In “Angrezi Medium”, Irrfan played a small town father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of a foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.