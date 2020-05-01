Piku star Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. The actor left for his heavenly abode on April 29. The whole Bollywood fraternity is grieving over his death. One of the real gems of world cinema, Irrfan was a very down-to-earth person. He had been in the news for all the right reasons. His career span was moreover like a roller-coaster ride. However, the actor nailed it in every way.

For the unversed, the Angrezi Medium star, before venturing into movies, used to work in TV shows. Out of the many TV programs that he did, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Shrikant is considered to be the most iconic one.

Now, as a tribute to the late actor, Doordarshan has decided to telecast the popular 1980s TV show. Taking it to Doordarshan’s Twitter handle, the channel has shared a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan from the show and announced the news. The time slot for Shrikant will be 3.30 pm as mentioned in the tweet itself.

Apart from Irrfan Khan, the show Shrikant also featured Farooq Sheikh, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sujata Mehta, Tiku Talsania, Sukanya Kulkarni and Asha Sharma in lead roles. It was based on a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay titled Srikanta. The story chronicles around a man who is nursed by a woman after being hit by the plague. Later on, he gets to meet another woman in Burma who has been abandoned by her husband.

For the unversed, the husband’s character was played by Irrfan Khan.