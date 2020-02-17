Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Angrezi Medium, which was earlier slated to release on March 20th got a new release date on Monday.

The film is now going to be released on March 13th.

Announcing the update on social media, Irrfan Khan shared a motion poster on Twitter and wrote, “This year, father’s day comes early… #AngreziMedium now in cinemas from 13th March 2020! (sic).” The motion poster has a tagline which says that “Father’s Day comes early”. It also has a new release date of the film.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer of the film which garnered a lot of positive response from the audiences. In the trailer, one can see that the film explores the beautiful father-daughter bond between Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The actor plays a single father taking care of his school-going daughter.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced under the production banner Maddock Films. Alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.