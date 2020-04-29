Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan hasn’t been keeping well for quite some time now. On Tuesday, the actor was taken to hospital in Mumbai. Irrfan fans are constantly sending their prayers for the actor. According to media reports, the Angrezi Medium star was rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated suddenly. Reportedly, he has been admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Confirming the news, Irrfan’s spokesperson released an official statement stating that the actor is in hospital due to colon infection.

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon.”

For the unversed, the actor had lost his mother Saeeda Begum earlier this week. While his mother’s last rites took place in Jaipur, the star attended her funeral through a video call given the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India.

To recall, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Since then, he was in London for treatment and returned after a year. Although he did make a comeback on the silver screen with Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he stayed away from the promotions of the movie given his health conditions.