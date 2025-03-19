Ira Khan meets Andre Agassi, admits she never saw him play

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently had an unforgettable encounter with tennis legend Andre Agassi, but her honest revelation has left many surprised.

Taking to Instagram, Ira shared snapshots from the meeting, along with a heartfelt note that was equal parts admiration and self-reflection. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was her confession—she had never actually seen Agassi play before!

In her post, Ira admitted that before meeting Agassi, she only knew his name and had learned a few more facts about him through her husband, Nupur Shikhare, a huge fan of the tennis star. But after their meeting, she felt compelled to dive into his story, leading her to read his autobiography, ‘Open’.

And that’s where things took an emotional turn.

After finishing ‘Open’, Ira found herself unable to sleep, deeply moved by Agassi’s vulnerability and honesty in his writing. Reflecting on the power of storytelling, she wrote, “I realized why people say it’s brave to be vulnerable. Because to be intentionally vulnerable means to be intentionally open to the possibility of harm. And that is brave (if it’s an informed decision).”

She also touched on the strange dynamic of celebrity culture, where fans feel an intimate connection with public figures while those figures remain unaware of their existence.

“There’s fulfillment, but on some occasions, there’s discomfort from a perception that they’ve made the assumption that they’re now a part of your life or have some say/stake/ownership in your story.”

Despite initially feeling guilty for assuming she “knew” Andre Agassi just from reading his book, Ira Khan couldn’t help but admire his journey. So much so that she declared she’d be quoting him in Agatsu content (her mental wellness initiative) and, more amusingly, decided to finally watch his old matches on YouTube!