International Cat Day: Bollywood’s favorite cat moms and their feline love

This International Cat Day, let’s shine a spotlight on some of Bollywood’s beloved actresses who are not just stars on screen but also passionate cat lovers in real life. These celebrities use their platform to advocate for animal welfare and share their love for their furry companions, giving fans a delightful glimpse into their lives beyond the limelight.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her vibrant screen presence, is also a dedicated cat mom to Miu Miu, her adorable Persian feline. Her social media is a treasure trove of heartwarming photos and videos featuring Miu Miu, showcasing the actress’s affectionate side. Jacqueline’s commitment to animal welfare extends beyond her personal life; she has been recognized by PETA India for her contributions to animal causes.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan, another prominent actress, has a special place in her heart for her six cats. She’s open about how her pets help alleviate stress and bring joy to her life. Zareen’s passion for animal care earned her the ‘Our Hero to Animals’ award from PETA India, underscoring her dedication to animal advocacy.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, with her charming cats Kamli Chadha and Jugni Chadha, often shares her deep bond with her pets. She has spoken candidly about how her cats are integral to her life, describing their relationship as a mutual attachment. Richa’s love for her feline friends is evident through her social media posts, where she celebrates their companionship.

Nimrit Kaur

Nimrit Kaur, who has been a pet parent for over a decade, frequently shares her experiences with her cats on social media. Her posts often include videos and snapshots that highlight the special connection she has with her pets, reflecting the joy they bring to her life.

These actresses not only dazzle on screen but also use their influence to champion the cause of animal welfare. This International Cat Day, let’s celebrate their commitment to their feline friends and the positive impact they have on promoting pet adoption and animal care.