Imtiaz Ali begins shooting for new film with Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has kicked off his next directorial venture, an untitled new film starring Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film went on floors in Mumbai on February 25, 2025.

Though the plot remains under wraps, reports suggest that the story will revolve around the emotional complexities of an extramarital affair.

This new film project is one of three on current slate of Imtiaz Ali, with a romantic comedy titled ‘Idiots of Istanbul’—starring Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri—lined up next.

The film reportedly features Arjun Rampal and Ahsaas Channa in significant supporting roles. If confirmed, this would mark the first time Ali collaborates with Rampal. Meanwhile, the director has previously worked with Avinash Tiwary in ‘Laila Majnu’ (2018) and directed Aditi Rao Hydari in ‘Rockstar’ (2011).

Apart from his new project, Ali has also contributed to the upcoming anthology ‘My Melbourne’, a collaborative effort with filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir.

The anthology explores themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability through four distinct stories—’Nandini, Jules, Emma,’ and ‘Setara’. The film is set to release in India on March 14.

Speaking about ‘My Melbourne’, Ali emphasized its cultural significance. “Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and ‘My Melbourne’ is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey.”

The trailer for ‘My Melbourne’ has already released.