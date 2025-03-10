IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose lights up the Jaipur sky

Jaipur witnessed an unforgettable night as Bollywood’s biggest celebration, IIFA 2025, came to a spectacular close, and who better to add a touch of magic than Shah Rukh Khan?

The superstar not only set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance but also gave fans a moment to cherish forever.

Before SRK even stepped on stage, the night sky above Jaipur turned into a dazzling canvas. Hundreds of drones came together to form his name, his signature arms-wide-open pose, and a majestic crown—symbolizing the ‘King Khan’ himself. The breathtaking display left the audience in awe, setting the perfect mood for what was about to follow.

As the drones faded, the energy inside the venue skyrocketed. SRK made his way onto the stage, dressed in an effortlessly stylish all-black ensemble, and greeted his fans with his signature “Adaab.” His presence alone was enough to send the crowd into a frenzy, but he had much more in store.

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a power-packed medley of his biggest hits in IIFA, ensuring there wasn’t a single dull moment. From ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ to ‘Lungi Dance,’ ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ to ‘Shava Shava,’ every track brought the audience to their feet. The energy was electric, and the cheers grew louder with every beat.

But the most nostalgic moment of the night came when he was joined on stage by his ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ co-star, Madhuri Dixit. The duo recreated their magic from the 1997 classic, swaying to ‘Koi Ladki Hai.’ The sight of them dancing together after all these years left fans in an emotional whirlwind of joy and nostalgia.

Beyond his performances, SRK ensured his fans felt special. Many had waited for hours just to get a glimpse of him, and he didn’t disappoint. He took time to wave, smile, and interact.

On the green carpet, he shared a sweet moment with singer Shreya Ghoshal, exchanging a warm hug and posing for pictures. The interaction quickly became a talking point among fans online.