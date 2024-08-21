Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Diler’ shifts production from London to Mumbai amid safety concerns

In a recent turn of events, the production plans for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s eagerly awaited sports drama, ‘Diler’, have been adjusted due to growing unrest in the United Kingdom. Producer Dinesh Vijan has decided to cancel the film’s scheduled shoot in London for the safety of the cast and crew.

The film, which was initially ready to capture significant portions in the UK, now faces a shift in location strategy. The production team, led by Kunal, is actively scouting for alternative locations within Mumbai that can effectively stand in for the British backdrop. The decision to abandon the London shoot comes after a detailed assessment revealed that the increasing unrest made it too risky and costly to ensure the necessary security for the crew.

Reports indicate that by the end of July, the team had conducted site visits and preliminary tests in London. A tight shooting schedule was in plan, but with the deteriorating situation, the decision to avoid the potential high costs and logistical challenges associated with securing the set abroad came about. The production team is now focusing on local sites to replicate the intended UK scenes and plans to resume filming in Mumbai as early as the first week of September.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is ready to make his debut in the film ‘Sarzameen’. This debut film also features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is directorial of Kayoze Irani, the son of renowned actor Boman Irani. While details about ‘Sarzameen’ remain sparse, it might be a mystery thriller that delves into the complexities of love and relationships. The project also has support from the prominent filmmaker Karan Johar.

As the production team adapts to these changes, fans can look forward to seeing Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut in a setting that, despite the shift, promises to deliver the high-quality drama expected from the film.