Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra is celebrating their second anniversary of the day he proposed marriage to her on July 20th. Undoubtedly, the duo has been celebrating it in the sweetest way possible.

Priyanka, on Monday, shared an adorable selfie along with her ‘one-love’. In the picture, one can see Nick planting a kiss on her cheek and clicking a selfie as they sit in front of the mirror.

She posted the picture with the caption, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love [email protected] (sic).”

Nick reacted to the post saying, “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful.”Recently, on July 18th, Priyanka celebrated her birthday and received a special birthday message from her husband. Nick share da romantic picture of the two of them from one of their outings on Instagram and wrote, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so gratefull we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful (sic).”

She also thanked her industry colleagues, family members and fans for showering her best wishes on her 38th birthday on Saturday.